NK committed to denuclearization

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's New Year's speech has shown Pyongyang's determination toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, said analysts on Wednesday, urging the US to speed up its move to lift sanctions toward the nation.



Kim said Tuesday that he has a firm will to "build a lasting and durable peace regime and advance toward complete denuclearization," and is "ready to meet the US president again anytime."



"North Korea has expressed its goodwill of cooperation toward the US on denuclearization," Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



In response to Kim's speech, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he also looks forward to "meeting with Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential."



But Kim also warned that if the US persists in imposing sanctions and pressure against North Korea, Pyongyang may be compelled to find a new way for defending its sovereignty and interests.



"The main problem is that the US is not pushing forward on lifting its sanctions on North Korea, though they have penned a joint statement after the summit in June," Lü said.



The summit between Kim and Trump held in Singapore last year was the first time a North Korean leader met with a US president.



Lü added that if the US lifts its sanctions in synchronization with North Korea dismantling its nuclear facilities, the denuclearization process will accelerate further.



"Domestically the US does not have a consistent policy toward North Korea, as Trump faces some opposition from conservatives over the issue," Lü noted.



Li Dunqiu, a professor with Qufu Normal University in Shandong Porvince, echoed Lü's words. "The moves from the two sides toward denuclearization are out of sync," Li said. "North Korea has humbly offered its suggestions to the US, but also warns that it has an alternative."



Though it is unlikely to see North Korea revert to nuclearization after its facility was dismantled, Pyongyang is capable of developing a multilateral diplomacy to help develop its economy, Li told the Global Times on Wednesday. "A full stalemate over denuclearization benefits nobody," Li said.



Li also called for easing sanctions on North Korea, as the country may be facing a food shortage as its state news agency KCNA admitted the country suffered a "drawback" in agriculture in 2018.



"The sanctions should also adopt some flexibility," Li said. "It should not jeopardize the livelihood of North Korean people."



North Korea is not only unilaterally sanctioned by the US, but also under penalty of UN sanctions.



Reuters reported last week that officials at UN agencies and aid groups found their operations to North Korea were nearing a halt because of the strict interpretation of UN curbs on banking and shipping to North Korea.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said Wednesday that China supports North Korea to adhere to denuclearization and peaceful dialogue.



"We hope North Korea and the US will respect and take care of each other's legitimate concerns and make positive progress in promoting the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in 2019," Lu said. "China will continue to play its role in this regard."