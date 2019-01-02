India’s new e-commerce rules show unpredictable attitude, Chinese firms not greatly hit





The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru, India in May 2018. Photo: VCG

The Indian government's stricter management of the operations of foreign-owned e-commerce companies shows that its attitude toward foreign e-commerce companies is unpredictable and sometimes even contradictory, analysts said on Wednesday.Although the new rule makes it harder for Chinese e-commerce companies to achieve the same kind of success they did at home, it will not greatly affect the business of Chinese e-commerce websites because most of them have low profiles and operate through joint businesses with local companies, according to the analysts.The comments come as the Indian government tightens its oversight of overseas players in the e-commerce sector.According to a Reuters report on December 27, the Indian government has announced strict new rules for foreign-owned e-commerce companies that operate in India. Those rules, which are due to take effect in February, will prohibit foreign companies that are running e-commerce marketplaces from selling goods provided by businesses in which they hold equity stakes.Experts noted that the new rules' influence on domestic e-commerce platforms that do business in India will be limited, and the rules generally won't stop Chinese companies from exploring the opportunity-rich Indian market in the e-commerce sector.According to Zhao Gancheng, director of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Shanghai Institute for International Studies, the Indian government's new rules are mostly targeted at overseas companies that have wholly owned business entities in India. However, most Chinese companies that invested in India's e-commerce sector have chosen to work with a local company.A typical example is Alibaba Group Holding, the biggest e-commerce player in China. Instead of replicating websites like Tmall.com and taobao.com in India, it has chosen to back locally based online platforms with its capital.According to a report by Forbes India in December 2017, Alibaba invested in India's online marketplace Snapdeal. In February, it also pumped capital into India's leading online grocery group BigBasket. Meanwhile, Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Financial invested in the Indian food-ordering app Zomato.Huang Rihan, executive dean at the Beijing-based Digital Economy think tank, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Chinese e-commerce platforms will not be hit as hard as their US counterparts because most Chinese e-commerce sites import products directly from suppliers in Chinese wholesale markets, rather than sourcing products from companies in which they have an equity interest. The latter is a common model adopted by US e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, in which WalMart owns a majority stake.This sourcing mechanism has allowed Chinese platforms to keep prices relatively low, a key feature that will help them to win the hearts of Indian consumers who long for affordable products, industry insiders said.For example, the average customer transaction on the China-based e-commerce platform Club Factory, which ranks first in the cross-border e-commerce sector in the Indian market, is about $6 to $8. That compares with the South Asian country's per capita GDP of around $1,900.Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Club Factory, are only small players in the Indian market due to a late start compared with US rivals. Amazon and Flipkart jointly account for more than 60 percent of Indian's e-commerce market, while Chinese companies only have less than 10 percent, according to Huang.The Global Times consulted two residents in India, one of Chinese nationality and one Indian. Neither could think of any well-known Chinese e-commerce platform that they or their local acquaintances often used.According to Zhao, this low awareness might be partly due to the contradictory attitude of the Indian government toward Chinese e-commerce platforms."They want the capital and experience of [Chinese] e-commerce players like Alibaba. But they are also afraid that China's cheap goods will wreak havoc with the local manufacturing landscape and hurt small and medium-sized retailers. Under the circumstances, [Chinese] e-commerce platforms have to be very cautious and keep a low profile in India," Zhao noted.