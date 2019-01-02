Ukraine reduces gas imports by 24.6 pct in 2018

Ukraine's natural gas imports dropped by 24.6 percent in 2018 due to higher domestic production and decreased consumption, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a report by the state-run Ukrtransgaz company.



According to the report, Ukraine imported some 10.59 billion cubic meters of gas last year, down from 14.05 billion cubic meters in 2017.



About 61 percent of the 2018 imports came from Slovakia, and the rest from Hungary and Poland, the report said.



Gas supplies from Russia to Ukraine have been suspended since November 2015 as the two countries failed to reach an agreement on pricing.



Ukraine, which consumes about 30 billion cubic meters of gas per year, aims to become self-sufficient in gas by 2022.

