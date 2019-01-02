Xi speech shifts Taiwan focus from stability to reunification





President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the issuing of a "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua





President Xi Jinping proposed that the Chinese mainland and the island of Taiwan should conduct democratic consultation on cross-Straits relations and the future of the nation, and explore the plan of "two systems" for the island as well as establishing an institutional arrangement for peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering in Beijing to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the issuing of a "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan."



Analysts noted that Xi's speech marked a change in focus by the Chinese mainland from maintaining stability across the Taiwan Straits to actively promoting the reunification of the country with a road map.



The message issued 40 years ago ended the military confrontation and hostile relationship between the two sides and initiated peaceful reunification, and Xi's speech stressed that "peaceful reunification and the 'one country two systems' are the best way to realize the reunification of the country," the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The Taiwan question originated from national weakness and disorder, and will definitely end with national rejuvenation, and the reunification of the country is the inevitable requirement for national rejuvenation, Xi said, according to Xinhua.



Forty years ago, the mainland had no capability to guide and control the direction of the cross-Straits relationship, analysts noted, but now the mainland can more confidently and powerfully set the agenda for a future solution to the Taiwan question. That is why at this time the mainland has decided to change its focus and push more actively for reunification, they noted.



Political parties and all sectors on both sides of the Straits may recommend representatives to conduct extensive and in-depth democratic consultation on the basis of the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," Xi said.



Yu Keli, director of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Institute of Taiwan Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday that Xi's speech was "a consistent stance of the mainland, and the reason the mainland initiated the establishment of an institutional arrangement was to break the current political deadlock across the Straits."



Exchanges, cooperation and communications are already taking place between peoples on the two sides.



Mainland experts assert that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the pro-separatist party "ruling" the island province, is standing in the way of further political progress.



The DPP refuses to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus, causing a deadlock in political exchanges and consultations across the Straits.



The 1992 Consensus reached in Singapore states that both sides recognize only one China and both the Chinese mainland and Taiwan belong to the same China. The agreement simply known as the 1992 Consensus enabled exchanges between people on both sides of the Straits to flourish, until the DPP came to power in 2000 and again in 2016.



In his speech, Xi stressed that achieving national rejuvenation and cross-Straits reunification is the trend of history, which can never be blocked by anyone or any force. "China must be and will be reunified."



"We make no promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary means."



This does not target compatriots in Taiwan, but the interference of external forces and the very small number of "Taiwan independence" separatists and their activities, Xi noted.



"Taiwan independence" goes against the trend of history and will lead to a dead end, Xi said.



Yu said that "this is a clear signal to political groups within the island of Taiwan that maintaining the status quo is not the final goal for cross-Straits relations, and future development of relations should be oriented by reunification."



In the past "the foundation for cross-Straits exchange was always hit and shaken by the transition of power on the island. When Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] came to power for example, the achievements reached with the KMT [Chinese Kuomintang Party in Taiwan, which acknowledges the 1992 Consensus] were negated," said Song Luzheng, an analyst of Taiwan affairs and a research fellow at the China Institute of Fudan University in Shanghai.



Some KMT politicians during former leader Ma Ying-jeou's tenure also refused to promote reunification and stuck to the status quo, Song said.



This is also part of the deadlock, and the deadlock should not be accepted forever, Song noted, and that's why Xi called for the establishment of an institutional arrangement, "which will not be impacted by power transitions within the island."



Post-reunification era



The practice of peaceful reunification and the plan for "two systems" on the island should be explored, Xi said.



Xi's speech on Wednesday was consistent with the 1979 "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan," Yu said.



Taiwan will be guaranteed lasting peace after peaceful reunification, Xi said at the gathering.



On the basis of ensuring China's sovereignty, security and development interests, Taiwan's social system and way of life will be fully respected, and the private property, religious beliefs and legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots will be fully protected after peaceful reunification is realized, Xi said.



"We are all of the same family. The cross-Straits affairs are domestic affairs and should naturally be addressed through discussion and consultation by ourselves," Xi said.



Yu said this shows that the mainland has already started to consider the arrangement for the post-reunification era and all cooperation, consultations or negotiations between the two sides of the Straits should be oriented toward reunification.



"The peaceful development of the cross-Straits relationship could only be meaningful when it is oriented toward reunification," Yu said.



Chinese people's affairs should be decided by the Chinese people, Xi said, stressing that the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and the national bond of the Chinese people.



China's reunification does not harm any country's legitimate interests, including their economic interests, in Taiwan, Xi said.



It will only bring more development opportunities to other countries, inject more positive energy into the prosperity and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, and make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity, to world peace and development, and to the cause of human progress, he said.



Impact on island



A series of "regional elections" within the island in November 2018 brought huge losses to the DPP, while the KMT party, which acknowledges the 1992 Consensus, has regained control of many counties and cities in the island.



The "general election" of the leader in the island will take place in 2020, and at the moment major political parties and their politicians within the island are preparing for the general election next year.



Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of the island, responded negatively to Xi's speech and initiative, saying her administration refuses to accept the 1992 Consensus and opposes one country, two systems, Taiwan-based chinatimes.com reported.



Chen Xiancai, a professor with the Taiwan Research Institute at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Wednesday that "Tsai's response is very unwise and she is picking a dead-end. The people's will within the island has already given the DPP a lesson in November, but it seems like Tsai didn't learn and decided to embrace the DPP's most extreme and radical supporters: the separatists."



Currently the approval ratings for the KMT and nonparty group who control Taipei, which accept "the two sides of the Straits are family," are rising while the DPP's are dropping.



"The DPP is not that important, and the core mission for the mainland is to gain support and get connected with the ordinary people. The separatists in the island will be abandoned by the Taiwan compatriots eventually. Probably just one year later in 2020's 'general election.'"