Xi's speech sets course for Taiwan affairs work: mainland official

President Xi Jinping's speech Wednesday set the course for the work on Taiwan affairs in the new era, said Liu Jieyi, head of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed a gathering marking the 40th anniversary of the Chinese mainland's Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.



His speech will unite all Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan, to work together for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, national rejuvenation and peaceful reunification of the motherland, Liu said in an interview with Xinhua.



The speech will help Taiwan compatriots have a better understanding that the future of Taiwan lies in national reunification, he said.



Xi made major proposals on how to uphold the principle of "one country, two systems" and to realize peaceful reunification, which set the direction, basic strategies and main tasks of the work on Taiwan affairs in the future, he said.



"We have stronger capacity and better conditions to advance the process of peaceful reunification," he said.



Noting that people from Taiwan will take part in, contribute to and benefit from the national rejuvenation, Liu pledged that the mainland will try its best to help people in Taiwan realize their aspirations, particularly young people who want to pursue their dreams in the mainland.



He also stressed that the resolve and ability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated.



"We believe that Chinese people's cause to oppose 'Taiwan independence' and realize national reunification will receive more understanding and support from the international community," he said.

