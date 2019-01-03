China lodges solemn representations with US over Taiwan-related law

China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over a newly approved law that calls for strengthened official contact and military links between the US and Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.



The Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 was signed into law by US president on Dec. 31.



"The act has seriously violated the one-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiques, and bluntly interfered in China's domestic affairs," spokesperson Lu Kang told a news briefing.



At a gathering to commemorate the 40th anniversary of issuing Message to Compatriots in Taiwan held in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the Taiwan question is China's internal affairs, concerning China's core interests and the national bond of the Chinese people, which allows no external interference, Lu said.



The spokesperson urged the United States to restrain from implementing relevant contents of the act, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues to avoid undermining China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

