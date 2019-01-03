2,019 cute snowmen displayed to greet year 2019 in Harbin

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2019 shows people viewing snowman sculptures on the riverbank of Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Altogether 2,019 cute snowmen were displayed here to greet the year 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

