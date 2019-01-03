Chinese naval fleets escort 3,400 foreign ships over past 10 years

A Chinese Navy vessel prepares to sail at a naval port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Agu. 4, 2015. The 21st fleet of Chinese navy escort left for Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to take over the 20th fleet for the escort mission. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua)

A Chinese naval vessel is seen at a port in Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania, Aug. 16, 2017. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Li Sibo)

Chinese naval guided-missile frigates Yangzhou (Front) and Huanggang are seen in London, Britain, on Oct. 3, 2017. China's 26th naval escort fleet was in London for a five-day friendly visit. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Tim Ireland)

The 12th Chinese naval escort flotilla prepare to set sail at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2012. The 12th Chinese naval escort flotilla left Zhoushan for the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters to protect commercial ships from pirate attacks. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Hua Zhibo)

A fire boat spouts water onto "Zhoushan" missile frigate to welcome Chinese naval 3rd escort fleet in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 14, 2009. The "Zhoushan" and "Xuzhou" missile frigates stopped over in Hong Kong on their way back to China after they finished escort mission against pirates in the Gulf of Aden. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Wong Pun Keung)

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy soldiers stand guard as the 12th Chinese naval escort flotilla sets sail at a port in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2012. The 12th Chinese naval escort flotilla left Zhoushan for the escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters to protect commercial ships from pirate attacks. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Wu Linhong)

Chinese naval soldiers wave to bid farewell at a port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 6, 2015. The 22nd fleet of Chinese navy escort left for the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia to take over the 21st fleet for the escort mission. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Yin Mo)

Photo taken from a helicopter of a Chinese naval fleet shows China's "Wuhan" missile destroyer leading Chinese ships sailing in the Gulf of Aden Jan. 6, 2009. China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008. Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said. Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said. The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community. The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson. In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said. (Xinhua/Qian Xiaohu)

China's naval fleets have escorted 3,400 foreign ships over the past 10 years, around 51.5 percent of the total escorted, according to a Ministry of National Defense statement.Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference that China sent the first naval fleet to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for escort missions on Dec. 26, 2008.Since then, 31 fleets have escorted more than 6,600 ships from worldwide, and rescued over 70 ships in danger, Wu said.Protection provided by the Chinese naval fleet has been widely praised. Some foreign ships would rather wait several days to be escorted by the fleet, the statement said.The Chinese naval fleet has shouldered its international obligations, offering high-quality public security products for the international community.In 2015, when a civil war broke out in Yemen, a Chinese naval fleet consisting of three vessels helped evacuate 683 overseas Chinese as well as 279 foreign citizens from 15 countries, the statement said.Meanwhile, the Chinese naval fleet has taken efforts to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with other countries to maintain maritime transport safety.It has established information sharing and commander meeting mechanisms with task fleets from the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, organizing over 20 meetings and communications among fleet commanders, the statement said.It has exercised joint drills with more than 20 countries fulfilling escort missions, anti-piracy operations and international humanitarian assistance.The Chinese naval fleet has paid 103 visits to 63 countries so far, according to the spokesperson.In the future, Chinese naval forces will continue their commitment to maintaining world peace and stability, Wu said.