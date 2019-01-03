Sanitary ware production company succeeds in transformation

A craftsman makes copper artwork at a factory workshop in Jiande City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 2, 2019. A traditional sanitary ware production company, Tong Shifu, meaning Copper Master, has converted itself into an enterprise that designs and makes copper artwork in collaboration with museum, cartoon firm and artist's studio. With the annual output reaching 500 million yuan (about 72.9 million U.S. dollars), the company has succeeded in industrial transformation. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

