U.S. stocks traded higher amid volatility to ring in 2019

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on Jan. 2, 2019. U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, starting a new year with a fluctuant trading day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 18.78 points, or 0.08 percent, higher to 23,346.24. The S&P 500 edged 3.18 points, or 0.13 percent, higher to 2,510.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied 30.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,665.94. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday, starting a new year with a fluctuant trading day, as gains in tech and energy stocks eased concerns over global economic slowdown.