Huawei founder: Cyber security and privacy protection will be priorities

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said cyber security and privacy protection will become top priorities for the company, and emphasized continuing to manufacture reliable products in a letter sent to his employees on Wednesday.

In terms of security, Ren said Huawei's products should have good defensive capability in order to keep their business and data confidential, integrated and available.

Huawei "should comply with privacy protection laws and regulations. In addition, the policy of information collection and storage should be transparent to users. Users could control the time of receipt and whether to receive information according to their own needs," Ren said in the letter.

Putting an emphasis on the significance of users' privacy and cyber security, he noted Huawei's software engineering requires a technical framework to support, and credibility should be priority.

Talking about Huawei's next steps, the board of directors has decided to invest $2 billion producing reliable products for Information Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure in the next five years.

