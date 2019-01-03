China’s Chang’e 4 successfully makes first-ever soft landing on moon’s far side

China's Chang'e-4 probe successfully made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon on Thursday morning, a major breakthrough in human exploration of the universe.
The Chang'e-4 probe, including a lander and a rover, was launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket on December 8 from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
The probe landed on the moon's far side on the South Pole-Aitken (SPA) basin, which was created by the impact of a meteor and it is one of the largest known impact craters in the Solar System. It is about 2,500 kilometers in diameter and 12 kilometers deep.
More than 100 spacecraft and probes have been launched onto the moon since the 1950's but none have made a soft landing on the moon's dark side, Zou Yongliao, an expert from the moon exploration department under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said at a press conference in November held by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.
Chang'e 4's landing will be a historic achievement, Zou said.
Touchdown in the SPA basin will help gather information about substances deep in the moon, which will be a good opportunity to learn about space, Zou said.
Rocks on the moon's far side are comparatively more ancient than those on the front side. Chang'e 4's landing on far side will help humanity learn the origin and evolution of the Moon and help conducting low frequency radio astronomy observations, filling a void in the field, Zou said.
The probe entered an elliptical lunar orbit on Sunday morning in preparation for the landing.
The Chang'e-4 spacecraft is named after the Moon goddess in Chinese legends and myths. The series of Chang'e missions are part of China's lunar exploration project, which was initiated in 2004.
The project is China's first step into deep-space exploration. It is divided into three phases - unmanned lunar exploration, manned moon landings and the establishment of a moon base. Lunar probes from Chang'e-1 to Chang'e-5 are the first phase.
China has successfully launched Chang'e-1 to Chang'e-3
, which have orbited the Moon and made a soft landing on the near side of the Moon. Chang'e-5's mission will be to collect soil samples on the Moon and return them to Earth.