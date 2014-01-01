Airlines drop fuel surcharge

Major domestic carriers, including Hainan Airlines, Lucky Air, Shenzhen Airlines and Grand China Air Co, have announced in recent days that they will cancel fuel surcharges starting from Saturday.



The decisions came after a reduction in wholesale fuel prices on the market.



The fuel surcharge for major airlines was set at 10 yuan ($1.46) to 30 yuan per passenger on December 5.



Other major carriers including China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China have not announced any decision, but industry insiders said it is highly likely that other carriers would follow suit.

