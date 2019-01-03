Perils of overparenting

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A woman from Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province sunk into depression after a clash with parents who pushed her into a job not of her liking. She returned to China last summer after studying finance in the US even though it was far removed from her subject of interest - the arts. Pushy parents who want to make every decision for children end up ruining their lives. Chinese actor Zhu Yuchen's mother even tried to micromanage the 40-year-old's romance and obviously made a mess of it. Parents' desire to seek their children's good is understandable. But overparenting is undesirable and stems from the parents' inadequacies and regrets in life. Such parenting can hurt children's development and lead to immature behavior in grown up individuals.