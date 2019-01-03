Deepening ties





Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana Photo: Li Hao/GT

After passing through a sour phase, relations between China and the Philippines have improved significantly after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office. China and the Philippines even upgraded ties to comprehensive strategic cooperation in November, 2018. In addition to warming political relations, people-to-people and cultural exchanges improved markedly. What kind of new cooperation can both sides expect? Global Times reporter Xing Xiaojing () sat for an exclusive interview with Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana ().

GT: Many Chinese people's first thought of the Philippines is associated with Filipino domestic workers. But recently, Filipino English teachers have also gained popularity in China. How do you evaluate this transformation?



Romana: I think it's a very significant transformation. It is partly due to the influence of Hong Kong that many mainlanders identify the Philippines with household workers. There were a lot of Filipinos, mostly women, working there as domestic help.



In Hong Kong, most Filipino domestic workers are college graduates and speak English. So, the employers' children can gain by learning the language.



On the mainland, there are Filipinos teaching at kindergartens, primary schools and even high schools.



The two governments have now come to an agreement under which about 2,000 Chinese universities will start hiring about 2,000 Filipino English teachers.



They need to be college graduates with either English or education major. They have to pass the government examination and have at least two years' experience.



They will start teaching in the universities here, hopefully by next year (2019) or within this year. In the Philippines, English is widely spoken, and part of it is due to history, because the US colonized the Philippines and introduced English into the school system.



With global competition, it became an international advantage. And now we hope to bring this over to Chinese universities. So it is a significant change. We're very glad about it.

GT: How is the process of bringing Filipino English teachers to China going?



Romana: We're nearing the final stages. We're working on implementing the agreement and hope to complete it soon. The governments and agencies on both sides are working closely so that we can start to announce it at some point soon. It's just a question of time when you hear the announcement.

GT: People-to-people exchanges between China and the Philippines have improved significantly since President Rodrigo Duterte took office. What's your take on it?



Romana: Notwithstanding government or diplomatic exchanges, the real foundation of the relationship lies on people-to-people exchanges. That's why not only diplomats and businessmen are coming here, Filipino teachers and students also work and study in China and vice versa. There are more exchanges in cultural, scientific and other fields.



I anticipate there will be more people-to-people exchanges. It's already happening in tourism. Tourist number has doubled for the past two years to 1 million. Now, we are targeting 2 million travelers in a year or two.



This, I think, is one way of encouraging better understanding. There are a lot of Filipino holidaymakers who come to China.



China, our second biggest source of tourists, is catching up with South Korea where we get the most tourists.

GT: How do you see the future course of Sino-Philippine relations? If a new president were to take office, will everything change?



Romana: I do feel positive about it. Our historical relations date back to the 9th century. During the past two years under President Duterte, relations have seen a turnaround. I think we have found a way, therefore, the prospects are bright in terms of bilateral relations.



One cannot predict the future. But I think the important thing is that the benefits are felt by the people. And this is the advantage of 51 talk [an online English teaching platform].If 100,000 or 200,000 people can earn their livelihood by staying in the Philippines and teaching Chinese students English online, it would form a strong base in terms of preserving the friendship.



And then if you spread that to other things, people derive benefits. China will create a big system of support.

GT: Increasing competition among big countries is dividing the world. Could you share some wisdom about how to survive and develop from the Philippines' perspective and experience?



Romana: Right now we are basically following or implementing an independent foreign policy. This is summarized in a phrase that we use: we want to be friends to all, not enemy. The US is a traditional friend of the Philippines. We have deepening ties with China in the past few years.



So we do not want two of our friends to be in conflict with each other. And we do not want the territorial or maritime differences with China to be part of this.



We want to play a constructive role, a role that will promote peace and stability, and to encourage more dialogue or discussion so that they can resolve their differences amicably. The last thing we want is a conflict in our neighborhood.



We have been certainly affected by the current trade frictions. So we want to encourage both sides to try to resolve differences by talks, and hope that they bring results over time.

GT: Do you think Sino-Philippine relations could be influenced by the US?



Romana: Of course, you could look at it as a triangle: the US, China and the Philippines.



But I think the key for us to maintaining our policy is not to take sides but to be friends with both.



The important thing for the Philippines is to maximize the benefits for the people and it will happen if we deepen cooperation with China and the US, and promoting cooperation between the two countries is something we hope for. But we realized that some differences are quite deep. Finally, we don't wish to be caught in the middle of all this.