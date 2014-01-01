Audi sets China sales record

German luxury carmaker Audi registered strong sales in the Chinese market in 2018, the Sino-German joint venture FAW-Volkswagen announced.



Audi delivered 660,888 vehicles to Chinese customers last year, up 11 percent from the previous year, the company said, adding that China continues to be its largest single market in the world.



Audi will keep launching new models in China in 2019, including the new A6L and e-tron.

