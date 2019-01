Tourists shop at the Haitan Bay Duty Free Shopping Complex in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on Monday. During the three-day New Year holiday, 144,100 duty-free items valued at 129 million yuan ($18.77 million) were sold, up 16.85 percent and 19.44 percent year-on-year, respectively, setting new highs. Hainan announced a new duty-free policy in December that aims to boost tourism and domestic consumption as the island aims to become a free trade port. Photo: VCG