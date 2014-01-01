Divided government moves into Capitol Hill

Washington's new era of divided government begins Thursday as Democrats seize control of the US House, aiming to serve as a check on Donald Trump's disruptive presidency at least until the 2020 election.



Battle-tested Nancy Pelosi will in all likelihood win the gavel as speaker of the House of Representatives, a dramatic return to national power for the California Democrat who made history a dozen years earlier as the first woman to lead the chamber.



She will take command during political upheaval, and with a caucus riding high after a strong midterm election showing last November.



Thursday brings an end to Trump's one-party rule in Washington, a massive boost for Democrats who felt deflated after Trump's 2016 victory.



Progressives will be eager to push back with greater effect against an administration they believe has overstepped its authority and abused power in the nearly two years since Trump's inauguration.



They will have that opportunity, as congressional panels will be led by chairmen who have pledged to probe topics such as Trump's income taxes, his firing of attorney general Jeff Sessions and the president's ties to Vladimir Putin.



Incoming chairs have signaled that Trump will face a barrage of probes that could bog down a White House already besieged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia collusion probe, draining energy from the administration's agenda and foiling Trump's message.



"It's on," Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, a new member of House leadership, tweeted Wednesday. "Tomorrow, we seize the majority. Then, we pass legislation to end reckless #TrumpShutdown. Next, we fight to lower healthcare costs and enact a progressive agenda."



While the "blue wave" swept dozens of House Republicans out of Congress last November, Trump's party managed to modestly expand its majority in the Senate to 57-43, meaning Washington gridlock is almost certain to deepen.



Among the first tasks of the 116th Congress will be ending a nearly two-week government shutdown that has left one quarter of federal agencies shut.



Trump said he would not sign a spending bill that does not include $5.6 billion for construction of a wall on the US-Mexico border, but Democrats appear uninterested in appeasing him.





