Apple caught in downward spiral in Chinese smartphone market, trade war not the main reason: analysts





A view of an Apple store in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province in December 2018 Photo: VCG





The weak sales of Apple's iPhone showed the US-provoked trade war took a heavy toll on US companies in China and it also showed that what's driving customers to other brands is the company's declining ability to innovate and its poor pricing strategy, analysts said.



On Wednesday, Apple lowered its fiscal first-quarter revenue guidance to $84 billion, down from the $89-$93 billion it had previously projected, US financial network CNBC reported.



Cook told CNBC in an interview that "[Apple's] shortfall is over 100 percent from the iPhone and it's primarily in China."



"It's clear that the economy began to slow there [in China] in the second half and what I believe to be the case is the trade tensions between the US and China put additional pressure on their economy," the CEO said.



The iPhone is Apple's most profitable product and China is Apple's second-largest market.



Apple's shared slumped by 9 percent in the pre-opening session on Thursday, the lowest since July 2017, domestic news site wallstreetcn.com reported.



Cook's comments showed the trade war started by the US is taking its tolls on US businesses in China, said Tian Guangqiang, assistant research fellow with the National Institute of International Strategy at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



"Apple, which sits in the high-tech sector that thrives in free trade and vast demand of the Chinese market, were naturally among the first victims," Tian told the Global Times on Thursday.



Cook's message in the media could be seen as a call to US President Donald Trump to stop the trade war, Tian noted.



However, not all think alike. Some analysts and consumers noted that what Cook said is only half-true, and iPhone's declining fortunes in China primarily reflect its falling value, weak innovation and high pricing.



"Apple's guidance cut is not a direct result of the trade war. China's economy has slowed not because of US tariffs, but rather because of deleveraging. The new iPhone model is not as popular, especially because of competition with rising local brands," Wang Dan, analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in a research note sent to the Global Times.



Many netizens commented that if the prices of higher-end iPhones were to be cut, Apple could certainly reverse its weak sales.



Wang Xi, a senior analyst with International Data Corp (IDC), said that while the iPhone's performance is indeed connected with the trade war and China's slowing economic growth, these aren't the major reasons for Apple's problems.



"Each previous generation of iPhones has had significant innovations and improvements in terms of appearance and functions. But when it came to new iPhone products in 2018, there were only ordinary upgrades and minor changes in appearance," Wang told the Global Times on Thursday.



Those minor innovations weren't enough to prompt customers to upgrade, Wang said. The company's slowing pace of innovation and continual price hikes mean consumers have put their upgrading plans on hold.



Truth be told, it is the Android-based domestic brands that set the pace in 2018 in a wide range of technological hotspots such as full screens, super quick charging, under-display fingerprints and imaging, according to Wang.



The industry's slowdown was also a factor in the iPhone's slack sales. According to a report by IDC in November, smartphone shipments in China fell 10.2 percent year-on-year to 103 million units in the third quarter of 2018.



Apple faces increasing competition for market share from four leading domestic brands: Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.



Huawei, which just shipped its 200-millionth phone, beat the declining trend by becoming the world's No.2 smartphone maker by shipments during the first three quarters of 2018, Consumer Business Group CEO Yu Chengdong said on December 29. Revenues from its consumer business are estimated to have surged 50 percent year-on-year.



