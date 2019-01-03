World's highest power supply pylons complete cable construction in Zhoushan, E China's Zhejiang





Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows one of the giant power supply pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The two 380-meter-tall pylons carry power cables between Zhoushan's Jintang and Cezi islands, a distance of 2,656 meters. The new pylon project is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows one of the giant power supply pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The two 380-meter-tall pylons carry power cables between Zhoushan's Jintang and Cezi islands, a distance of 2,656 meters. The new pylon project is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members work on the cables at the site of the giant power supply pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2019. The two 380-meter-tall pylons carry power cables between Zhoushan's Jintang and Cezi islands, a distance of 2,656 meters. The new pylon project is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members work on the cables at the site of the giant power supply pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2019. The two 380-meter-tall pylons carry power cables between Zhoushan's Jintang and Cezi islands, a distance of 2,656 meters. The new pylon project is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members work on the cables at the site of the giant power supply pylons in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 3, 2019. The two 380-meter-tall pylons carry power cables between Zhoushan's Jintang and Cezi islands, a distance of 2,656 meters. The new pylon project is a part of a new ultra-high voltage power line project between cities of Zhoushan and Ningbo. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)