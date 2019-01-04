HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China should expect more US provocations
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/4 9:18:38
In the face of strategic US pressure, peaceful development does not mean grin and bear it. Confronting malicious provocation, China must resolutely clarify our attitude, not being afraid to pay some prices, in order to set up rules that all external forces must respect China’s core interests.
Posted in:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus