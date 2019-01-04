China should expect more US provocations

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/1/4 9:18:38
In the face of strategic US pressure, peaceful development does not mean grin and bear it. Confronting malicious provocation, China must resolutely clarify our attitude, not being afraid to pay some prices, in order to set up rules that all external forces must respect China’s core interests.

