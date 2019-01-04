Divided US Congress convenes with Democrats taking control of House

The 116th US Congress officially convened Thursday, with Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives and Republicans retaining their majority in the Senate set to usher in a new era of political fight.



Democrats have a 235-199 majority in the House, with one seat still in dispute after allegations of election fraud in the state of North Carolina. In the Senate, 53 Republicans hold the majority over 45 Democrats and two independents aligning with Democrats.



Representative Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was elected as the House speaker Thursday for the second time. She was the House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and is the only woman who has held the office.



Pelosi reclaimed the speaker's gavel in the midst of a partial government shutdown that has lasted nearly two weeks.



In her floor speech upon accepting the speaker's gavel, Pelosi said that the House floor must be "America's Town Hall" where people's voices will be heard and affect lawmakers' decisions as she's trying to set a bipartisan tone for the new Congress.



An effective legislator and political strategist, Pelosi played a key role in last year's midterm elections that saw Democrats seize control of the House for the first time in eight years by helping raise millions of dollars for Democratic candidates and keep them focus on the issue of health care on their campaign trails.



For her second speakership, Pelosi defeated Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy in a roll-call vote Thursday, winning 220 votes out of a total of 430 votes, according to CNN.



The new Congress Pelosi's now presiding seats a record number of female lawmakers and is the most racially and ethnically diverse, including a new generation of Muslims, Latinos, Native Americans and African-Americans. The new speaker said she welcomes the "transformative freshman class."



Pelosi also previewed her party's long-term priorities, including tackling climate change, lowering health care costs, investing in "green" infrastructure and "restoring integrity" to government, while hinting at measures to end a partial government shutdown dragging into the 13th day on Thursday.



"Democrats will be offering the Senate Republican appropriations legislation to re-open government later today," Pelosi said.



About a quarter of the federal government shut down last month as a result of an impasse between the White House and the Congress over whether to provide billions of US dollars for President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall.



Pelosi said in a clip airing on MSNBC on Wednesday that she's willing to give "nothing for the wall," while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the upper chamber won't consider any bills without the president's support.



McConnell, speaking from the Senate floor Thursday, said the legislation that House Democrats plan to vote to end the shutdown is "not a serious attempt." "I would call it political theater, not productive lawmaking," he said.



In a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room later on the day, Trump congratulated Pelosi on her election as the House speaker before advocating the construction of a border wall along the US-Mexico border.



"Without a wall you can not have border security," Trump said. "Without a very strong form of barrier, call it what you will, but without a wall you can't have border security it won't work."



Christopher Galdieri, assistant professor at Saint Anselm College, told Xinhua that he expects "the shutdown fight to continue to take up most of the oxygen" in Washington.



The convening of the new Congress also comes at a time when Pelosi and her party are poised to confront the White House and the Republican agenda with their House majority, as Democratic lawmakers have vowed to conduct more oversight onto the Trump administration.



Brookings Institution Senior Fellow Darrell West said there will be confrontations between the Democratic-controlled House and the White House over the next two years.



"There will be hearings and investigations into many aspects of the Trump agenda," West told Xinhua. "Administration officials will have to testify about their activities and will be forced to defend the more controversial aspects of their activities."



"That will make it difficult for the president to continue some of his policies," he added.

