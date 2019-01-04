Actions show Africa is put at an important place in China's diplomacy: Chinese State Councilor

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China's practical actions prove that Africa is placed at an important place in China's diplomacy. Wang said strengthening the cooperation with Africa and developing countries is always a top priority for China's diplomacy. Wang made the remarks while speaking to reporters, following his meeting with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu on Thursday in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa. Chinese foreign minister has chosen Africa for the first overseas visit each year for 29 years consecutively, Wang said, stressing that the action has become a fine tradition in China's diplomacy. Wang said that the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in last September was a great success, stressing that the eight major initiatives outlined by China point the direction for the future of China-Africa cooperation with a blueprint. The main purpose of this visit is to communicate with African countries in adherence to the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith, and the approach of upholding justice and pursuing shared interests, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, so as to boost the implementation of the consensus reached at the Beijing summit of the FOCAC, said Wang. Wang added that the visit is made to strengthen bilateral ties and further advance China-Africa comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership. In his trip which is scheduled to end on Jan. 6, Wang will also pay an official visit to the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Burkina Faso, Gambia and Senegal.

