Iran's FM to visit India, Iraq for cooperation talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit India and Iraq in the coming days for talks on boosting bilateral cooperation, Tasnim News Agency reported Thursday.



Heading a large economic delegation, Zarif is slated to travel to India at the latter's invitation, the report said, without revealing further details.



Following his visit to India, Zarif is planned to go to Iraq and hold talks with senior officials of the Arab country on issues of mutual interest, including the economic ties.



The visits to India and Iraq come against the backdrop of Iran's efforts to boost its trade with traditional economic partners to counter the US sanctions.



The US has reimposed sanctions on Iran, including its oil exports, following its exit from the landmark Iranian nuclear deal in May. However, Washington has agreed to let eight countries, including India and Iraq, to keep temporarily buying Iranian oil.

