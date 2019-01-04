Turkey, Iraq to deepen anti-terror cooperation

Turkey and Iraq would enhance their cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.



Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Ankara, Erdogan said terror groups like Daesh, PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) pose threats to both Turkey and Iraq, and the two countries should deepen cooperation in fighting terror.



Turkey is ready to help Iraq rebuild infrastructure and development projects, Erdogan added.



The relations between the two countries should be "shoulder to shoulder," Salih said, adding that Iraq expects Turkey's contribution in reconstructing terror-free regions in the country.



Salih arrived in Ankara for an official visit on Thursday, in his first such trip since he took office in October, 2018.



Turkey has been targeting PKK positions in northern Iraq with airstrikes during past months. Turkey also has military deployment in Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

