Death toll in train accident in Denmark rises to eight

Two more people have been found dead after the train accident in Denmark, Danish police told a press conference on Thursday.



An examination during the night revealed two more fatalities, bringing the death toll up to eight.



"Unfortunately, our investigation of the train has shown that two more died in the train," said Arne Vedsted Gram, police director on the island of Fyn.



The two had been considered missing since the accident occurred, but parts of the train were too difficult to be accessed while it was on the bridge.



In total, eight people have lost their lives after the train accident at the Great Belt Bridge in Denmark, including five women and three men. Some of the victims' bodies were so badly damaged that police had to use dental records and DNA to identify them.



The accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday when cargo from a freight train came loose and hit a passenger train traveling in the opposite direction on the Great Belt Bridge, just outside the central Danish island of Fyn. Initial reports counted six deceased and 16 injured.



Of the 16 injured, 14 have now been discharged from Odense University Hospital, according to Danish news agency Ritzau.

