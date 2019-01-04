Tianjin regulates health product market

Local authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality have initiated a campaign to crack down on irregularities in the health product market.



The campaign will target exaggerated advertisements and illegal online sales of health products. Those committing crimes will be held accountable by law.



The campaign is scheduled to last from Jan. 2 to March 31.



The city has also asked relevant companies to conduct self-inspections and operate according to laws and regulations.



Quanjian, a local health product company, is under police investigation for pyramid selling and false advertising.

