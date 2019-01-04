Liupanshui-Weining Highway in SW China opens to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2018 shows a part of the Liupanshui-Weining Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Liupanshui-Weining Highway with a highest altitude of 2,260 meters, the highest highway in the province, opened to traffic on Thursday. (Xinhua/He Huan)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a part of the Liupanshui-Weining Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Liupanshui-Weining Highway with a highest altitude of 2,260 meters, the highest highway in the province, opened to traffic on Thursday. (Xinhua/He Huan)



A driver passes a toll station on the Liupanshui-Weining Highway in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 3, 2019. The Liupanshui-Weining Highway with a highest altitude of 2,260 meters, the highest highway in the province, opened to traffic on Thursday. (Xinhua/He Huan)

