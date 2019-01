Moscow ice festival opens in Victory Park

A child slides during Moscow ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 3, 2019. Moscow ice festival opened in Victory Park from Dec. 29, 2018 to Jan. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Visitors take photos in front of ice sculptures in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 3, 2019. Moscow ice festival opened in Victory Park from Dec. 29, 2018 to Jan. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People visit Victory Park during Moscow ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Jan. 3, 2019. Moscow ice festival opened in Victory Park from Dec. 29, 2018 to Jan. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows an ice sculpture of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Moscow ice festival opened in Victory Park from Dec. 29, 2018 to Jan. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)