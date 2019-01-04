China's 35th Antarctic expedition team enters Dome A area

A vehicle of China's 35th Antarctic expedition team runs on Antarctica's inland icecap, Jan. 2, 2019. The expedition team Wednesday entered the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

China's 35th Antarctic expedition team camps at a site about 1,100 km away from China's Zhongshan Station, Jan. 2, 2019. The expedition team Wednesday entered the area of the Dome Argus (Dome A), the peak of Antarctica's inland icecap. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)