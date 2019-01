People pass through the thick fog formed in the early morning due to the cold weather in Bangalore City, India, Jan. 3, 2019. Ongoing cold wave causes thick fog and worsens the air quality in parts of South India. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Young students sit in the open air in the early morning in Bangalore City, India, Jan. 3, 2019. Ongoing cold wave causes thick fog and worsens the air quality in parts of South India. (Xinhua/Stringer)