Summernats car festival held in Canberra, Australia

A refitted car is exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. Held annually in Canberra since 1987, this year's Summernats opened to the public on Thursday and will last to Jan. 6. Summernats has been the biggest and best-known horsepower party in Australia, and it attracts tourists to Canberra from all over the country. During the festival, people will enjoy drifting show, city cruise, burnout show and other exciting performances. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A refitted car is exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Refitted cars are exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Muscle car enthusiasts discuss engine modification at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

People view muscle cars at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A zone manager announces the commencement of city cruise at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Refitted cars are exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

Refitted cars are exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A participant registers with a staff member at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)

A refitted car is exhibited at the Exhibition Park during the Summernats car festival in Canberra, Australia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Pan Xiangyue)