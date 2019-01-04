Gaza young man masters art of paper folding to fight unemployment

Ahmed Humaid, 28, folds paper sheets to creat shapes and words inside his house in Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 31, 2018. A jobless Palestinian young man from a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip finds a creative way to fight unemployment by learning Origami, or the art of paper folding, online. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Ahmed Humaid, 28, shows his paper folding artwork inside his house in Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 31, 2018. A jobless Palestinian young man from a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip finds a creative way to fight unemployment by learning Origami, or the art of paper folding, online. (Xinhua/Stringer)

