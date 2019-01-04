S. Korea releases video clip to rebut Japan's claim over radar threat

South Korea's defense ministry on Friday released a video clip to rebut Japan's claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft last month.



The 4-minute-26-second video footage was uploaded to YouTube at 2:00 p.m. local time as Japan unilaterally disclosed footages in Japanese and English versions to deliver distorted facts to netizens all around the world, the defense ministry said in a statement.



The Korean version was first posted on YouTube, and other language versions, including the English one, would be offered after translation, according to the statement.



The radar spat came as Japan claimed that the 3,200-ton Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer of South Korea directed its fire-control tracking radar at Japan's P-1 patrol plane multiple times on Dec. 20.



On Dec. 28, Japan's defense ministry unveiled a 13-minute video clip to support its claim that showed the Japanese patrol plane flew at a low altitude and close to the South Korean destroyer.



In its own video clip, the South Korean ministry said the Japanese plane flew low toward the South Korean battleship, which was on a humanitarian mission to rescue a fishing boat of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) drifting in international waters of the East Sea.



The ministry asked why the Japanese warplane did not conduct any emergency maneuvers if it detected the radar lock-on. The Japanese plane returned low toward the South Korean destroyer, showing no sense of emergency, the footage showed.

The radar lock-on itself does no damage to a target, but it can be seen threatening as it is a step away from firing a missile against the target.



It urged Japan to present an evidence of radar frequency data to verify whether the South Korean warship emitted any tracking radar signal targeting the Japanese patrol plane.

