China, Ethiopia agree to deepen cooperation

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde (R) meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Yu)

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi here on Thursday, with both sides highlighting the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties.The Ethiopian government and all sectors of the society are committed to further strengthening cooperation with China, and look forward to a more robust relationship between the two countries, Sahle-Work said during the meeting held at the Ethiopian Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa.The president also affirmed Ethiopia's readiness to continue to actively support and participate in cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.Ethiopia and China have consensus and common interests in protecting the world order from shocks of unilateralism, Sahle-Work said, expressing her hope that the two countries would continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and on other international affairs.For his part, Wang said that the development of China and Ethiopia will strengthen the developing countries as a whole and enhance the capability of preserving world peace and stability.Wang said he believes that the Ethiopian government and people have the wisdom to explore a development path which is effective and is in line with Ethiopia's conditions.China is willing to be a long-term and reliable partner while Ethiopia is developing the country and rejuvenating the nation, Wang said.Both sides will implement the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Beijing Summit held in September 2018, strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative platform, and take it as an opportunity to push forward mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Wang said.Wang said he hopes that Ethiopia will continue to play the role of promoting the overall China-Africa cooperation.