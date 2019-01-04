Chinese FM prioritizes three areas in development of China-Ethiopia relations

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/1/4 16:34:59





Wang made the remarks when he spoke to reporters after his meeting here with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu.



With regard to the political mutual trust between China and Ethiopia, Wang said the two sides will continue to understand and support each other on the core interests and major issues of common concern.



He also noted that China firmly supports Ethiopia's development path in line with its national conditions and supports its efforts to safeguard sovereignty, develop the country's economy and improve people's livelihood.



Speaking of the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang noted that Ethiopia is among the first batch of African countries which signed cooperation documents concerning jointly building the Belt and Road, and Ethiopian leaders attended the first Belt and Road Forum for International cooperation.



China supports Ethiopia in playing a role as a bridge and a link for the Belt and Road construction in Africa, he said. "We welcome Ethiopian leaders to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International cooperation in China this year."



On China-Ethiopia cooperation on international affairs, Wang said that China and Ethiopia are both developing countries, and both countries are faced with a complicated international environment.



China attaches importance to Ethiopia's role in African affairs, Wang added.



Noting that China and Ethiopia had good cooperation in the Security Council, Wang said China is willing to continue to coordinate with Ethiopia on issues such as the Security Council reform, climate change, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and protect the common interests of both countries.



Mentioning that Ethiopia is the first stop of his trip to Africa, Wang said that China and Ethiopia have forged close friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership.



He also noted that bilateral relations and cooperation have yielded fruitful results.



Wang said they have discussed that cooperation in the fields of industrial parks, energy, agriculture, and human resources development would help Ethiopia improve its independent development capability and achieve win-win results.



"We have also reached important consensus on strengthening communication and coordination between the two sides on international and regional issues," said Wang. "We expect that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia will continue to be at the forefront of China-Africa relations under the new situation and play a model role."

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that three areas -- political mutual trust, cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative, and cooperation in international affairs -- are prioritized in China-Ethiopia relations.Wang made the remarks when he spoke to reporters after his meeting here with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu.With regard to the political mutual trust between China and Ethiopia, Wang said the two sides will continue to understand and support each other on the core interests and major issues of common concern.He also noted that China firmly supports Ethiopia's development path in line with its national conditions and supports its efforts to safeguard sovereignty, develop the country's economy and improve people's livelihood.Speaking of the Belt and Road Initiative, Wang noted that Ethiopia is among the first batch of African countries which signed cooperation documents concerning jointly building the Belt and Road, and Ethiopian leaders attended the first Belt and Road Forum for International cooperation.China supports Ethiopia in playing a role as a bridge and a link for the Belt and Road construction in Africa, he said. "We welcome Ethiopian leaders to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International cooperation in China this year."On China-Ethiopia cooperation on international affairs, Wang said that China and Ethiopia are both developing countries, and both countries are faced with a complicated international environment.China attaches importance to Ethiopia's role in African affairs, Wang added.Noting that China and Ethiopia had good cooperation in the Security Council, Wang said China is willing to continue to coordinate with Ethiopia on issues such as the Security Council reform, climate change, and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and protect the common interests of both countries.Mentioning that Ethiopia is the first stop of his trip to Africa, Wang said that China and Ethiopia have forged close friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership.He also noted that bilateral relations and cooperation have yielded fruitful results.Wang said they have discussed that cooperation in the fields of industrial parks, energy, agriculture, and human resources development would help Ethiopia improve its independent development capability and achieve win-win results."We have also reached important consensus on strengthening communication and coordination between the two sides on international and regional issues," said Wang. "We expect that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Ethiopia will continue to be at the forefront of China-Africa relations under the new situation and play a model role."