Air, rail transport in southern Thailand suspended due to tropical storm Pabuk

Air and rail travels in several southern provinces of Thailand have been suspended on Friday due to tropical storm Pabuk prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand.



Department of Airports Director General Amphawan Wannako announced that Surat Thani airport and Nakhon Si Thammarat airport in southern Thailand have been halted for passengers' safety reasons due to the tropical storm.



Pabuk with a 75-km speed per hour hit the shores of Pak Phanang district and Tha Sala district on the mid-day of Friday, reported the Meteorological Department.



However, other airports in the southern region remain operational on Friday afternoon, according to the head of the Department of Airports.



All fishing boats have been strongly advised to remain ashore as one was reported on Friday to have capsized off Pattani province. One crew member was killed and another was reportedly missing.



The Meteorological Department has announced that the tropical storm might cause the tides along the western shores of the Gulf of Thailand to rise as high as five meters.



Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand has temporarily suspended train rides between Chumphorn and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces on Friday and Saturday for fear that the trains might be derailed or rail tracks might be severely flooded due to the rainstorm, according to acting SRT Governor Worawut Mala.



Buses have been provided for train passengers to travel between those southern provinces for the time being.



Authorities have been readied to help villagers in coastal and low-lying areas of the southern provinces while evacuation plans and medical aid have been prepared as flashfloods are expected very shortly.

