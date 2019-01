Malaysians prepare for upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Kuala Lumpur

A woman interacts with her child as lanterns are prepared in celebration of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

A tourist visits the Thean Hou Temple as lanterns are prepared in celebration of the upcoming Chinese lunar New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

Workers prepare to hang lanterns in preparation of the celebration of Chinese lunar New Year in Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 3, 2019. (Xinhua/Chong Voon Chung)

