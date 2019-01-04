Highlights of int'l college student snow sculpture competition in Harbin

A college student creates a snow sculpture during an international college student snow sculpture competition at Harbin Engineering University in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2019. Altogether 55 teams from seven countries and regions took part in the competition. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

