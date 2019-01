1st Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opens in China's Tibet

A visitor enjoys hot spring in Yangbajain Town of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2019. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a hot spring and a snow mountain in Yangbajain Town of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

A canoeing performance is staged at a hot spring of Yangbajain Town in Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2019. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Visitors experience hot spring barbecue in Yangbajain Town of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 3, 2019. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows food being cooked in a hot spring in Yangbajain Town of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

Photo taken on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a hot spring in Yangbajain Town of Damxung County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The first Yangbajain hot spring tourism season opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)