Chinese Vice Premier calls for reform and innovation in forestry and grassland development

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng Friday urged reform and innovation in developing the nation's forestry and grassland sectors in an effort to build a better ecological environment.



Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid an inspection tour to the National Forestry and Grassland Administration Friday, focusing on the afforestation, protection, restoration, and management of ecological forests and grasslands.



He called for reform and innovation in protecting forestry and grasslands for high-quality development. Protection and management of nature reserves must be strengthened, and efforts must be made to ensure the success of the pilot program of national parks, he said.



Protection and management of forestry and grasslands should be conducted based on law, he noted.



He also underlined the importance of cultivating professional and devoted human resources.

