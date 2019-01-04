Train derails in northern Morocco, no victims

A train derailed Friday morning near Morocco's northern city of Casablanca, local media reported.



According to Hespress.com news site, the derailment took place near a major Casablanca train station, but did not report any victims.



The ONCF train operator said the accident occurred after two empty trains collided during testing operations near the station.



It stressed that the train traffic was not affected by the accident.



In mid October, 2018, a train derailed near Morocco's northern city of Sale, killing seven passengers and injuring 125 others.



According to investigators, the derailment was due to excessive speed.

