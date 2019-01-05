All counties in Tibet's "rooftop" to shake off poverty

Ngari Prefecture in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region will lift all its counties out of poverty this year, local officials said, which will mark a major victory in the remote Tibetan region's anti-poverty campaign.



Ngari, at an average altitude of 4,500 meters, is nicknamed the "top of the roof of the world." It is known for its otherworldly scenery as well as its hostile natural environment and grinding poverty.



Ge Qingmin, an official with the prefecture government, said Friday that three of its seven counties, namely Gegye, Gertse and Tsochen, still remain on the poverty list, but that the removal will take place this year.



The regional government of Tibet said 16,091 people have shaken off poverty in Ngari since 2015, as the prefecture reduced its poverty rate from 28.26 percent to 8.4 percent.



Since 2015, poverty relief has been made a priority by local party chiefs, and various measures have been adopted, including nurturing industries and financing poor college students to fight poverty in Ngari, according to the regional government.



In 2015, the Chinese government set a goal of eradicating absolute poverty by 2020.



Tibet, known as "the roof of the world," claims the biggest share of the 85 counties declared to be officially taken off the country's list of impoverished areas.

