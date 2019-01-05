U.S.-led coalition kills 11 in fresh airstrikes in eastern Syria

At least 11 people were killed on Friday by a fresh U.S.-led airstrike on a town held by the Islamic State (IS) militants in eastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.



The U.S.-led airstrikes targeted the town of Shofeh in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, SANA said.



Huge property losses were caused as a result of the airstrikes, it added.



According to the official agency, it was the latest in a series of killings caused by the U.S.-led airstrikes in eastern Syria.



The United States has been supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in its push to dislodge the IS militants from their last pocket in the eastern Euphrates River region.

