Highlights of international ice sculpture competition in Harbin

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work by a team from Harbin Normal University during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work by a Spanish team during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work by a Russian team during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work made by Mexican and Canadian participants during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work at sunset during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work made by Mexican and Canadian participants during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work at sunset during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work at sunset during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work by a Russian team during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows an ice sculpture work during an international ice sculpture competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The competition concluded on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)