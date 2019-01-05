Exhibition to introduce imperial Spring Festival to public

The Palace Museum will hold an exhibition to unfold how the imperial court of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) celebrated the Spring Festival, according to China Youth Daily.



Consisting of 885 pieces (sets) of antiques, the exhibition starts on Jan. 6, 2019, one month ahead of China's Spring Festival.



The Chinese character "fu," which means good luck and happiness, written by five emperors will be exhibited to the public.



As a Spring Festival tradition, Chinese people put up couplets and the Chinese character of "fu" on their gates and doors.



Traditional lanterns and musical instruments, which were played during the festival in the Qing Dynasty, will also be displayed.



"An increasing number of people visit museums during the Spring Festival, where they can celebrate the Lunar New Year in a different way," said Shan Jixiang, curator of the museum.



Apart from the antiques, the museum will also present its creative cultural products with a Spring Festival theme.



The exhibition lasts until April 7.

