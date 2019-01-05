Special concert held in Beijing to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment

A hearing-impaired child plays Chinese zither during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A child (L) performs with a violinist during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A hearing-impaired child plays the piano during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A hearing-impaired child sings during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A hostess (R) interacts with a five-year-old child wearing the cochlear implant during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A five-year-old child wearing the cochlear implant sings during a musical concert in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2019. A special concert was held here on Friday to call for more attention to children with hearing impairment. (Xinhua/Li Xin)