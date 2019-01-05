White swans fly from Siberia to Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia to spend winter

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows white swans rest at the Yellow River wetland in Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. White swans have flown from Siberia to the Yellow River wetland to spend winter. (Xinhua/Wang Ding)

