33rd Janadriyah Festival of Saudi Arabia held in Riyadh

Local handicraft specialist showcases his work at the Janadriyah Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2019. The 33rd Janadriyah Festival of Saudi Arabia has attracted numerous participants and visitors from across the Kingdom to celebrate Saudi lifestyle and culture in this annual event on the outskirts of Riyadh. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)





A craftsman showcases his fishing equipment in the Pavilion of Tabuk at the Janadriyah Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2019. The 33rd Janadriyah Festival of Saudi Arabia has attracted numerous participants and visitors from across the Kingdom to celebrate Saudi lifestyle and culture in this annual event on the outskirts of Riyadh. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)

Photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019 shows Pavilion of Saudi General Entertainment Authority at the festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 33rd Janadriyah Festival of Saudi Arabia has attracted numerous participants and visitors from across the Kingdom to celebrate Saudi lifestyle and culture in this annual event on the outskirts of Riyadh. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)