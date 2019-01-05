China marks solar term Xiaohan

Tourists take photos of frost scenery in Hexigten Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Mancang)

A woman takes photos of snowman sculptures on the riverbank of Songhua River in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 2, 2019 shows the Yuelu Academy at the foot of Yuelu Mountain in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Residents perform a horse race during an ice and snow festival in Hemu Village of Kanas, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 1, 2019. Various activities were held across China to greet the year of 2019. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Visitors make snowman at a park in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Dec. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A woman views snow scenery at Longshan Park in Shaoxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 31, 2018. Snowfall and sleet hit Zhejiang Monday. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People play with snow at Biancheng Park in Huayuan County, central China's Hunan Province, on Dec. 30, 2018. The recent snowfall brought a lot of fun to locals. (Xinhua/Long Enze)

Tourists walk in snow in Pingyan Village of Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 30, 2018. A snowfall hit Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County since Saturday. (Xinhua/Gong Pukang)

Pedestrians walk in the snow on a street in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 28, 2018. A snowfall hit Yantai on Friday.

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2018 shows the snow scenery at the Moon Bay of the Kanas Lake senic area in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Han Yuqing)

The traditional Chinese lunar calendar divides the year into 24 solar terms. Xiaohan, or Minor Cold, is the 23rd solar term, which falls on Jan 6 this year.During Minor Cold, most areas in China have entered the bitter cold stage of winter. Many places in China have been covered with ice and snow.